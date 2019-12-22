40m ago
Wings' Fabbri fined for spearing Kerfoot
Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri has been fined $2,419.35, for spearing Toronto’s Alexander Kerfoot, NHL Player Safety announced.
TSN.ca Staff
Fabbri got a two minute penalty for slashing Kerfoot in the second period of Saturday night's game.
The amount fined is the maximum allowable under the CBA,
In 20 games this season. the 23-year-old has eight goals and 16 points.