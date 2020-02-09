Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri left Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins and will not return because of an upper-body injury, the team announced.

The 24-year-old left in the second period after a collision and went immediately to the dressing room.

Fabbri had two shots and zero points in 9:19 of ice time prior to his departure.

In 39 games for the Wings so far this season entering play Sunday, Fabbri has 11 goals and 16 assists for 27 points. He was traded to the Motor City from the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 6 in exchange for forward Jacob De La Rose.

Detroit will be back in action Tuesday night in Buffalo against the Sabres.