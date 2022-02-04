The Detroit Red Wings have named Shawn Horcoff as the team's new assistant general manager.

Horcoff will also serve as general manager of the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins.

"I'm very excited for my new role with the Red Wings and look forward to continuing the winning culture and tradition in Grand Rapids," Horcoff said. "I've been very fortunate to establish relationships with the players, coaches and front office personnel within the Red Wings organization over the last six years and I'm excited for the opportunity to continue developing our prospects in Grand Rapids and helping them become impactful players at the NHL level."

The 43-year-old spent six seasons as the Red Wings' director of player development in addition to the last three seasons as assistant director of player personnel after joining the club prior to the 2016-17 season.

As a player, Horcoff played 1,008 NHL games, recording 186 goals and 511 points. An NHL All-Star in 2008, he spent the majority of his career with the Edmonton Oilers and had stints with the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks.

"Shawn has a tremendous work ethic and has done a great job developing the prospects within our organization, helping them prepare for the next steps in their careers," said Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman. "The relationships he's formed within the organization - and throughout the hockey community - make him a valuable asset to our future both in Detroit and Grand Rapids, and I look forward to continue working alongside him."