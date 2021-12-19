1h ago
Red Wings shut down through holiday break, NHL announces
The Detroit Red Wings have been shut down through the holiday break, the NHL announced on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Detroit's matchup with the Colorado Avalanche scheduled for Monday had already been postponed. The Red Wings were to play the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 23.
The Red Wings' season will be on pause until at least the holiday break in the schedule on Dec. 26.
The NHL and the NHL Players' Association will make on decision in the coming days on when the Red Wings can re-open their facilities.