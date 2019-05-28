Fresh off winning a surprising gold medal with his native Finland at the world hockey championship in Slovakia, the Detroit Red Wings have signed defenceman Oliwer Kaski to a one-year entry level contract.

The 23-year-old scored 19 goals and 32 assists over 59 games this season with the Lahti Pelicans, part of Finland's top professional hockey league. He ranked sixth in league scoring and won the Lasse Oksanen Award as the league's best player.

Kaski had two assists over 10 games at the world championships, helping Finland beat Canada in the gold-medal game.

The native of Pori, Finland played the 2015-16 season with Western Michigan University before going back to Finland to compete in professional leagues for the next four seasons.