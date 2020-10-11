The Detroit Red Wings and forward Vladislav Namestnikov have agreed to terms on a two-year contract. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the contract is worth $4 million with an AAV of $2 million.

Namestnikov signs with Detroit, two years _ $2M AAV https://t.co/2ZjeODlRoe — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 11, 2020

Namestnikov, 27, registered 17 goals and 31 points in 65 games last season split between the New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche. He added four goals and one assist in 12 playoff games in the NHL's Return to Play as the Avalanche were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals by the Dallas Stars.

Originally drafted in the first round (27th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2011 NHL Draft, Namestnikov spent five seasons with the Lightning before being dealt to the Rangers. He registered a career-high 22 goals and 48 points in 81 games in 2017-18 split between Tampa Bay and New York.

The Russian forward has 83 goals and 189 points in 425 career NHL games.