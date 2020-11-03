The Detroit Red Wings announced a new four-year deal for right winger Anthony Mantha on Tuesday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the deal carries an average annual value of $5.7 million..

4 years at $5.7M AAV



$4.5M

$5.3M

$6.5M

$6.5M https://t.co/avhMuBvqxe — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 3, 2020

The 20th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Val d'Or Foreurs, the 26-year-old Mantha is heading into his sixth NHL season.

In 43 games last season, the native of Longueuil, Que. had 16 goals and 22 assists.

For his career, Mantha has 84 goals and 89 assists over 260 NHL games.