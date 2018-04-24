Hall: 'I've been waiting to have a season like this'

New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall will not be joining Team Canada at the 2018 World Hockey Championship, announcing on Tuesday that he has declined an invitation from Hockey Canada.

#NJDevils: Taylor Hall has declined Team Canada’s offer to attend the Worlds Championships — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 24, 2018

Hall had a career year in 2017-18, his second as a member of the Devils. The 26-year-old scored 39 goals and added 54 assists, both high water marks for the 2010 first overall pick.

The Calgary native is also one of the front runners to be named as a finalist for the Hart Trophy, an honour he would appreciate.

"It's out of my hands," Hall said about the Hart Trophy voting. "It would be nice to be in Vegas and at the award show to be recognized."

Hall on Hart Trophy: “Its out of my hands. It would be nice to be in Vegas and at the award show to be recognized.” — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 24, 2018

Hall has represented Canada at the World Championship three times, 2013 and back-to-back title winning years of 2015 and 2016.