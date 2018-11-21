New Jersey Devils winger Taylor Hall is averaging a point per game this season but, after posting 93 points last season, the 2018 Hart Trophy winner is looking to do more.

“Personally, I feel I haven’t played my best hockey, but there’s still a lot of games left,” Hall told NorthJersey.com on Tuesday. “I feel like some of the best players in the league, they find a way to up their game as the season goes on.”

Hall has five goals and 19 points through 19 games this season and sits one point behind Kyle Palmieri for the team scoring lead.

The 27-year-old had a hand in all four of the team's goals in their win over the Pittsburgh Penguins last Tuesday, but has been held without a point in five of his past six games. Though he has 10 assists on the power play this season, Hall is yet to score with the man advantage and said Tuesday he may look to hold on to the puck more to get his offensive game going.

“If I had to dive into it, I don’t watch my shifts a whole lot. I find that creates some overthinking and it makes the game look really easy when you watch it on tape,” Hall said. “Maybe just being a bit more selfish, creating some chances on my own and forcing the issue myself a little bit more would maybe be my emphasis in the next few games here.”

The Devils, who surprised the league to claim a wild-card playoff spot last spring, are off to a 8-9-2 start this season and sit seventh in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey will host the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.