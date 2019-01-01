1h ago
Devils place Hall (lower-body) on IR
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canucks 0, Devils 4
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday the team has placed forward Taylor Hall on injured reserve, retroactive to December 23, with a lower-body injury.
Hall is eligible to be activated at any time.
In a corresponding roster move, the team recalled defenceman Egor Yakolev and Blake Pietila from their AHL affiliate, the Binghampton Devils.
In 33 games this season the 27-year-old Hall has 11 goals and 26 assists.