The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday the team has placed forward Taylor Hall on injured reserve, retroactive to December 23, with a lower-body injury.

Hall is eligible to be activated at any time.

In a corresponding roster move, the team recalled defenceman Egor Yakolev and Blake Pietila from their AHL affiliate, the Binghampton Devils.

In 33 games this season the 27-year-old Hall has 11 goals and 26 assists.