McMichael makes no mistake on the doorstep to put Canada up by two

Devon Levi made 27 saves to pick up his second consecutive shutout and Dylan Cozens picked up a goal and two assists to add to his team lead in points as Team Canada blanked Team Russia 5-0 in their semifinal on Monday to advance to the final at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Levi posted back-to-back shutouts after helping his team to a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals on Saturday. He has three shutouts for the tournament and ties the World Juniors record set by Justin Pogge in 2006.

Alex Newhook, Connor McMichael, Cole Perfetti and Braden Schenider scored for Canada, who are one game away from successfully defending their gold medal at the tournament after winning it all the 2020 World Juniors in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Yarsolav Askarov was busy in goal but struggled to gain control against the high-flying Canadians. He made 30 saves in the loss.

The Canadians attacked early and often. Newhook, who returned after missing his team's win over the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals, opened the scoring. Initially thought to have hit the post, IIHF officials blew the play dead to review the shot. The shot hit the back post on the inside of the net and Canada had a 1-0 lead just 59 seconds into the game. Schneider and Jack Quinn pick up the assists.

Later in the period, Askarov lost his stick while defending a Canadian attack and they took full advantage. Jakob Pelletier's pass found McMichael with a partially-empty net to give Canada a 2-0 lead. Cozens picks up the secondary assist at 10:33.

Canada capped the opening frame by scoring on a power-play goal. Perfetti's shot beat Askarov above his pad and under his glove cleanly from the right circle for a 3-0 lead. Bowen Byram and Cozens pick up assists at 15:05.

The Canadians outshot the Russians 16-7 in the first period.

Stick control issues continued to plague Askarov. He'd lose the paddle again on a Canadian attack and they made it 4-0 when Schenider connected on a partially-empty net. Ryan Suzuki and Dawson Mercer picked up the assists at 4:09.

Late in the period, Russia appeared to have capitalized on the power play when Mikhail Abramov beat Levi at 17:37, but Canada challenged the play for offside and the goal was overturned.

After Russia pulled their goalie with under three minutes left in regulation, Cozens scored an empty-netter at 18:31 to make it 5-0. Pelletier picked up his second assist of the game.

Cozens' one goal and two assists gave the product of Whitehorse, Yukon, a team-leading 16 points for the tournament. He was also awarded a penalty shot late in the second period after he was hacked on the shoulder while on a breakaway. Askarov made a toe save on Cozens' attempt.

Canada has yet to trail at any point in the tournament. They will face the winner of Monday night’s other semifinal between Team USA And Team Finland in Tuesday’s gold-medal game.