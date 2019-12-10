CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Devonte Graham scored 29 points, Miles Bridges hit a big 3-pointer with 7.7 seconds left and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 114-107 on Tuesday night in a game that featured 20 lead changes.

Terry Rozier scored 17 points, Bridges had 16, P.J. Washington added 15 and Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo both had double-doubles as Charlotte wrapped up a five-game homestand with a 2-3 record.

Davis Bertans scored a career-high 32 points and made eight 3-pointers for Washington. Rui Hachimura added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, who have lost six of seven.

Bradley Beal had 16 points but was 0 for 7 from 3-point range.

With the Hornets leading by one, Graham drove the left side of the lane, scored on a left-handed scoop layup and drew the foul for a three-point play with 1:34 left. Rozier added one of two free throws before Bertans made a 3 from the wing to cut Charlotte's lead to 109-107 with 31.4 seconds left.

With the Wizards pressing up on the ball, Bridges was left alone in the corner for a 3 that he swished to make it a two-possession game and essentially seal Washington's fate.

The Hornets led by seven entering the fourth quarter, but Bertans brought his team back by hitting a fall-away jumper and then completing a four-point play after getting fouled on a 3 from the top of the key. Chris Chiozza then knocked down another 3 to give the Wizards the lead, the first of several lead changes down the stretch.

TIP-INS

Wizards: As if the they don't have enough injuries, starting guard Isaac Bonga left the game in the second quarter after hitting the back of his head on the floor after getting off-balance while driving to the basket. The Wizards were already without John Wall, Thomas Bryant, Jordan McRae, Isaiah Thomas and CJ Miles. ... Beal picked up a technical foul in the final seconds of the first half for arguing that he got fouled on a coast-to-coast dunk.

Hornets: Marvin Williams sat out his second straight game with knee soreness. ... The Hornets let a 15-point lead in the first quarter slip away after opening the second 1 of 11 from the field. ... The Hornets held the Wizards to 48 points in the first half, their fewest allowed in the opening half this season.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Hornets: Begin a three-game trip Wednesday night at Brooklyn. ___

