Outfielder Dexter Fowler has requested his release from the Toronto Blue Jays and is now a free agent, reports TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell.

The Jays inked the veteran outfielder to a minor-league deal at the end of March but he did not appear in a big league game with the club. He was optioned to triple-A Buffalo and appeared in three games with the Bisons, hitting .417 and driving in three runs.

A native of Atlanta, Fowler played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2021, appearing in just seven games after tearing his ACL last April.

A career .259 hitter, Fowler is a veteran of 1,460 games over 14 big-league seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Angels.

He was an All-Star in 2016 for the Cubs and went on to win the World Series that fall.

For his career, Fowler has 1,306 hits, 127 home runs, 517 runs batted in and an OPS of .775.