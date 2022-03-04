Moulding says there's some extra anticipation to take on his former team at the Brier

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – Darren Moulding is pumped for Saturday night’s main event at the Tim Hortons Brier.

The 39-year-old ice technician will play his former team and the defending Canadian men’s curling champions Saturday night in Lethbridge in one of the most anticipated round robin contests at the Brier in some time.

“It will be exciting. Anytime you play old teammates, there’s always a little bit more emotion there. It will be a great atmosphere,” Moulding told reporters at the ENMAX Centre on Friday following a practice session. “It’s a Saturday night game and the crowd will be jacked up and I think that’s great for curling. It’s great for the sport. I’m just looking forward to us getting out there and I’m sure they are, too. We’ll try to put on a good show for everybody.”

Bottcher, who added former alternate Patrick Janssen to fill Moulding’s spot in the lineup for the Brier, is treating the Moulding clash as another “big game” they’ll need to win this week.

“Our formula has always been going out there and doing our thing as good as we possibly can and I think that’s going to be the ticket again tomorrow night,” he said. “We are going to play a lot of big games this week and that’s going to be one of them and hopefully we can walk away with a W.”

Curling lineup changes happen all the time, especially at the conclusion of an Olympic quadrennial. However, they don’t happen to teams set to wear the Maple Leaf at the Brier in a few months. That’s why many were surprised when Moulding was cut from Team Bottcher shortly after a 3-5 showing at November’s Tim Hortons Curling Trials.

The messy, public breakup left Moulding without a team with his home province Brier just around the corner.

In the Maritimes, Brier veteran James Grattan saw the situation that was unfolding out West and knew Moulding had the potential to mesh well with his squad.

“I had a good feeling that he would fit in with us. He’s personable, easy to get along with. If you’re going to add a player under those circumstances, those are the prerequisites you need,” the skip said. “I just saw his situation and the situation with Bottcher and this being his hometown, I couldn’t not ask him to be part of this.

“We’re honoured that’s he’s chosen to hitch his wagon to our cart.”

So how do you find that all-important off-ice chemistry so quickly?

“Well, it’s curling. We’ve ate a lot, drank a few and that kind of stuff. Sitting around the table, you learn who that person is that you’re playing with,” said Grattan, who won bronze medals in his first two Briers in 1997 and 2002.

Team Grattan out of Oromocto went 7-1 at the New Brunswick Tankard last month in their first and only event as a foursome to punch their ticket to the Lethbridge Brier. The team is rounded out by Paul Dobson at second and Andy McCann at lead.

Lethbridge will be Moulding’s sixth straight appearance at the national championship and the 15th all-time for the 47-year-old Grattan.

“I got a lot of respect for James,” explained Moulding. “I’ve known him for a long time, competed against him. He’s a great curler. Looking at offers I had, I wanted to curl with someone that I respected, and I knew we had a chance to win. It was just a really attractive offer. The rest of the guys have been great to me. They’ve made sacrifices to bring me aboard, changing their positions, making room for me. It’s been a wonderful experience.”

As for facing Bottcher and playing this year’s national championship in new threads, Moulding says he has “different motivation” this time around, but at the end of the day just wants to help his new team as much as he can.

“Every time I play in a Brier, I always want to do my best for my team and play well,” said Moulding. “So, it’s a different motivation. Wearing a different uniform. It’s been a great experience over the last couple months and I just want to give my teammates my best out here for the week.”

As for his expectations for the week?

“We’re capable of winning. I believe that,” he said.



Swan Song for Team Koe

Morris on Brier: 'There's nothing that gets me more pumped than seeing a full house' Ahead of The Brier, Team Alberta second John Morris spoke about how elated he is to play The Brier in front of fans once again and being able to reconnecting with a special group of curlers.

It’s no secret Team Kevin Koe in their current form won’t be together following the 2021-22 season.

“It’s no surprise, this will be our last Brier as a team,” Koe said Friday. “This will be our last year as a team. It’s no big deal. I think people make too much of that sometimes. It will be time to move on, but that being said we love playing together. We’re pumped. We want go out winning a Brier and we’re going to be trying our hardest to win for each other and our fans.”

Second John Morris, who is fresh off competing in mixed doubles at the Beijing Winter Olympics with Rachel Homan, says the Brier in front of a packed house is the perfect way to go out for Team Koe.

“I know we have a few more events left this season, but this is obviously probably going to be the biggest one we’re going to be playing in,” said Morris. “We’re in a great space. We have a ton of respect for each other. We really just enjoy each other’s company. We’ve been playing cards and soaking it all in. That’s what’s I’ll be doing this week just really taking it in and really enjoying this last event.”

The province of Alberta has loosened COVID-19 protocols recently, meaning Brier competitors will be playing in front of a full capacity building for the first time since 2020 in Kingston, Ont.

“I can’t wait to see the fans. I think there’s a lot coming from all over Canada and obviously a lot from Alberta,” said Morris. “There’s nothing that gets me more pumped then seeing a full house in a real big competitive game.”

Last year’s Brier was played inside the Calgary bubble with strict protocols. Morris says he’s ecstatic to have the social aspect of the game returning.

“To me that’s more important than anything,” said Morris. “I would have never curled in my career or life if there wasn’t that social part of the game. Life is too serious as it is, so to be able to just enjoy some time with your friends, catching up with them and also playing against them, it’s going to be awesome.”