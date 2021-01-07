Jesse Puljujarvi will have a new number as he returns to Edmonton Oilers this season after spending last year in Finland.

Puljujarvi, who wore No. 98 during his first three seasons in Edmonton, will wear No. 13 moving forward.

"Players have different thoughts on those things," Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said. "I don't mind that he changed the number. I think it's good that he's got a fresh start."

The 22-year-old, selected fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, has 17 goals and 37 points in 139 career games with the Oilers. He posted 24 goals and 53 points in 56 games with Karpat in Finland's SM-liiga this season. He added seven goals and 12 points in 16 games with Karpat this season before joining the Oilers.

"I think it's a good thing for him," Tippett added. "He's a different person than he was before here, from everything that I hear, so he might as well start with a new number. I got no issue with it at all."

Puljujarvi is entering the first season of a two-year, $2.35 million contract signed with the Oilers in October.