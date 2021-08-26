51m ago
Flames sign RFA Dube to three-year deal
The Calgary Flames have signed forward Dillon Dube to a three-year, $6.9 million deal, it was announced Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal carries a cap hit of $2.3 million.
A restricted free agent, Dube was coming off a three-year deal worth $2.825 million that he signed in March of 2017.
The 23-year-old recorded 11 goals and 11 assists in 51 games last season, his third with the Flames.
A native of Golden, B.C., Dube was selected in the second round (No. 56 overall) by Calgary in the 2016 NHL Draft.