The Calgary Flames have signed forward Dillon Dube to a three-year, $6.9 million contract, it was announced Thursday.

The deal carries a cap hit of $2.3 million.

A restricted free agent, Dube was coming off a three-year deal worth $2.825 million that he signed in March of 2017.

The 23-year-old recorded 11 goals and 11 assists in 51 games last season, his third with the Flames.

A native of Golden, B.C., Dube was selected in the second round (No. 56 overall) by Calgary in the 2016 NHL Draft.