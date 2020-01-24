29m ago
Simpson scores twice to lead Monsters over Marlies
Dillon Simpson scored twice to lead the Cleveland Monsters to a 5-2 win over the Toronto Marlies on Friday in the American Hockey League.
The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND — Dillon Simpson scored twice to lead the Cleveland Monsters to a 5-2 win over the Toronto Marlies on Friday in the American Hockey League.
Trey Fix-Wolansky, Paul Bittner and Derek Barach also scored for Cleveland (19-20-4).
Trevor Moore and Jeremy Bracco replied for the Marlies (21-17-4), who have lost four straight.
Monsters goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks made 35 saves. Toronto's Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 28 shots.