Dinwiddie signs three-year extension with Nets
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Nets 127, 76ers 124
The Brooklyn Nets announced they have signed guard Spencer Dinwiddie to a three-year contract extension.
According to ESPN, the deal is worth $34-million. The contract will pay him $10.6-million in year one, $11.4-million in year two and $12.3-million in the third year. ESPN also reports there will be a player option on the third year.
Dinwiddie scored a career-high 39 points during Wednesday's 127-124 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He is averaging 16.9 points per game.