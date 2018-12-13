The Brooklyn Nets announced they have signed guard Spencer Dinwiddie to a three-year contract extension.

BREAKING: We have reached an agreement in principle with Spencer Dinwiddie on a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/iYLvc8XTNC — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 13, 2018

According to ESPN, the deal is worth $34-million. The contract will pay him $10.6-million in year one, $11.4-million in year two and $12.3-million in the third year. ESPN also reports there will be a player option on the third year.

Dinwiddie scored a career-high 39 points during Wednesday's 127-124 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He is averaging 16.9 points per game.