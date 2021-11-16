Dion Phaneuf is officially retiring after a 14-season career in the NHL, the 36-year-old defenceman confirmed to Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun.

Simmons adds that the Toronto Maple Leafs will honour Phaneuf, who served as captain of the team from 2010-2016, in a pregame ceremony ahead of facing the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

“I wish we had had more success here,” Phaneuf told Simmons of his time in Toronto. “I take responsibility for that. I was honoured to be captain. I left everything I had out there.”

Phaneuf hasn't played in the NHL since he was bought out of the final two years of his contract by the Los Angeles Kings in 2019.

A first-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2003, Phaneuf has 137 goals and 494 points in 1,048 NHL games with the Kings, Ottawa Senators, Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

Phaneuf was traded from the Maple Leafs to the Senators in 2016 and played a significant role in Ottawa's run to the Eastern Conference final one season later, when they lost in double-overtime of Game 7 to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. It was the only time in his career he advanced past the first round.

“You can’t help but think about that,” he said. “You always want to win a championship. I’m disappointed I never got to win, but I’m proud of the player I was. Proud to have played more than a thousand games.”

Phaneuf was named to three All-Star Games during his career.