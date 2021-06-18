Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki is joining the organization as a special advisor.

He’s back.



Please give a warm welcome to the newest Special Advisor to the franchise, @swish41!

The New York Times' Marc Stein tweets Nowitzki's first assignment is to assist in its search for a new head of basketball operations and head coach at the request of owner Mark Cuban.

Nowitzki is holding off taking an everyday role with the team, Stein adds.

"Mark approached me and asked me to help out and of course I said yes. Any way I can help my Mavs, I'm in," Nowitzki said.

It's been a theme of change in Dallas over the past couple of days as both head coach Rick Carlisle and general manager Donnie Nelson announced they would be moving on.

The Mavericks lost in seven games to the Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round series and have not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since winning the NBA Finals in 2011.