The Toronto Raptors eliminated the Washington Wizards from the Eastern Conference playoffs in six games on Friday night, but that wasn't enough for Markieff Morris to admit his opponents' superiority.

"We [were] the better team," Morris said after the game, despite the Raptors having never trailed in the series. "Sometimes the better teams don't win."

Morris believes that the knee injury to John Wall that limited him to just 41 games submarined the Wizards' regular season and gave them an unfavourable matchup in the playoffs.

"We dealt with a lot this year," Morris said. "We shouldn't have been in that eight spot, but obviously, a lot of ups and downs...in a long season, it happens. We fought and we came up short."

While Morris might have shortchanged the Raptors, Wall was effusive with praise for his teammates.

"For me, [this] was upsetting because I miss 40-something games," Wall saind. "And for these guys to even compete the way they did and for Brad[ley Beal] to have an MVP-type season for our team and making more strides is big time for us. He held it down and other guys competed and made it a fun season and had an opportunity to make the playoffs. Other than that point, it was disappointing for me to miss so many games."

In four postseasons together, this was the first time that the backcourt of Beal and Wall failed to win a playoff series.

Wall still believes the best is yet to come for himself and Beal.

"I think we have an opportunity this summer to try to make our team better," Wall said after Game 6. "Being in the situation before where we fall short in certain situations, most importantly, me and Brad just keep getting better and improving our game and improving our conditioning and all the types of things that we can prepare ourselves for a long season. And then it is up to our front office to add the pieces that they think we need to make our team better, more complete."

Beal couldn't ascribe his team's loss to one particular thing.

"We lost games in a variety of ways -- turnovers, rebounds, 50-50 balls, defensive stops, scoring late in games," Beal said. "It's a lot. You can't just pinpoint it on one thing. It was more than one thing. We haven't been knocked out of the first round [before] -- I am a little bothered by that. We are a better team than that. We have high expectations coming into the year and we fell short of them."