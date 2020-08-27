Poulin surprised NHL games were played following boycotts in several leagues

The National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association are expected to continue discussions Thursday about the growing protests in professional sports after commissioner Gary Bettman and NHLPA executive director Don Fehr spoke on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger added the NHL is unlikely to change it's position unless driven by the players.

All three NHL Playoffs games were played as scheduled Wednesday despite the NBA cancelling their three games after the Milwaukee Bucks led a boycott to protest racial injustice and police brutality against Black people following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, WI police.

Games in a number of other leagues, including the WNBA, MLB, and MLS were cancelled as players joined the boycott.