The National Hockey League Players' Association is in contact with the NHL and further investigating a trade between the Ducks and Golden Knights due to an issue with Evgenii Dadonov's no-trade list, according to reports. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun details the latest on the situation.

What is the latest on the Evgenii Dadonov situation?

Pierre LeBrun: Perhaps this could end up being the trade that wasn’t. The NHL continues to review the matter. I checked with the league and they said they do not know yet, in terms of a timeline, of when it will announce its findings and make a decision.

It’s a fascinating story. Evgenii Dadonov has a modified no-trade clause and does not want to waive it to go to Anaheim. From an NHLPA perspective, this is a very straightforward matter. The Players Association says that because he didn’t waive to go to Anaheim, the trade should be voided, plain and simple. That’s the expectation from the NHLPA on what the NHL will eventually decide, but the league hasn’t said anything yet.

From a Vegas perspective, this came down to when they first traded for Dadonov from the Ottawa Senators. Vegas has told the league that the Senators said that he had not submitted his no-trade list by the July 1 deadline last summer and therefore did not have any no-trade protection going with him to Vegas.

I checked with the Ottawa Senators today and they will have no comment until the league rules on this. Some interesting layers here, but you get the sense that this trade will not go through.

What are the potential implications if this trade does not go through?

LeBrun: For starters, and the reason this trade was kind of a strange deal, is that you have the contract of Ryan Kesler and John Moore going to Vegas. Obviously, Kesler’s career is over, that’s an LTIR deal and John Moor is LTIR as well. This was a salary cap deal for Vegas to be able to create more flexibility and cap room.

If this trade gets cancelled, how does Vegas navigate its very tight cap situation for the rest of the regular season? That will be very interesting to see because we know Mark Stone is on LTIR. What their options are will be of interest if the trade is overturned.