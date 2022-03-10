Ottawa Senators head coach DJ Smith said Thursday that goaltender Matt Murray is "not close" to a return from an upper-body injury.

Smith said the injury is related to Murray's neck and added the goaltender is yet to resume skating after being placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Smith - No update on Matt Murray. He is not skating and not close. Its the same neck thing, Upper body, but we'll have more on that the closer he gets to coming back. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 10, 2022

The 27-year-old has been sidelined by various injuries throughout this season. When healthy, he has posted a 5-12-2 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 20 games. He also appeared in two games with the Belleville Senators, going 1-1 with a .918 save percentage and a 2.55 GAA during an AHL stint in late 2021.

Murray had a 10-13-1 record last season with a 3.38 GAA and a .893 save percentage in his first year with the Senators after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins.