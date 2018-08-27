Retired Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan will serve as a pallbearer at John McCain's memorial on Thursday.

Pallbearers for Senator John McCain's ceremony at North Phoenix Baptist Church on Thursday include Shane Doan and Luis Gonzales. Pallbearers for the ceremony in Washington D.C. on Saturday include Warren Beatty and Michael Bloomberg. pic.twitter.com/6CuyslDfN7 — Kim Quintero (@KimQuintero) August 27, 2018

McCain, an American war hero, senator and former presidential candidate, passed away on Saturday after a battle with brain cancer. The 81-year-old was from Arizona and become friends with Doan during his long career with the Coyotes.

Doan released a statement over the weekend paying tribute to the late senator.

“Senator McCain was a shining example of what a modern leader should be. He represented Arizona and the United States with class and dignity, and the courage and incredible strength that he demonstrated, in every test a man could face, impacted everyone who simply heard his story. His love for life was contagious and his passion for his family, state, country and Arizona sports teams left you optimistic and energized. I am so honored to have been able to call Senator McCain my friend, and am grateful to his family for allowing my family to be a part of their lives. Our hearts go out to Cindy and all the family during this difficult time.”

Shane Doan will be a pallbearer at Senator John McCain's memorial service on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/itgRouKWfv — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) August 27, 2018

Arizona Diamondbacks great Luis Gonzalez will also be a pallbearer.

The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at the North Phoenix Baptist Church.