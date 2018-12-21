Yasiel Puig's time in Los Angeles is over.

The Cincinnati Reds have acquired Puig, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood, Kyle Farmer and cash from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Homer Bailey, Jeter Downs and Josiah Gray.

The Los Angeles Dodgers today acquired minor league IF Jeter Downs, minor league RHP Josiah Gray and RHP Homer Bailey from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for C/IF Kyle Farmer, outfielders Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig, LHP Alex Wood and cash considerations. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 21, 2018

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Bailey will be released following completion of the trade. He went 1-14 last season with a 6.09 ERA.

Downs was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Reds' No. 7 prospect, while Gray ranked No. 20.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today notes that this helps clear out money for the Dodgers to go after free agent outfielder Bryce Harper. The Dodgers could also allocate the money they save in the deal to other free agents or big-name players via the trade market.

In 125 games last season, Puig hit 23 home runs with a slash line of .267/.327/.494. He was named an All-Star for the first and only time in his career in 2014. The deal also reunites him with hitting coach Turner Ward, who was hired by the Reds this off-season.

Kemp hit .290 last season with 21 home runs and is a three-time All-Star.

But the biggest piece in the deal might turn out to be Wood, who has a combined ERA of 3.20 over the last two seasons. He could help stabilize a Reds rotation that was 23rd in the league in team ERA. Cincinnati also acquired right-handed starter Tanner Roark from the Washington Nationals earlier in the off-season.

Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams said following the deal that the Reds aren't done making moves.

"We still have resources to make this team better," he said.