Toninato scores twice, Comrie gets shutout, lead Moose to win over Heat

WINNIPEG — Eric Comrie stopped 13 shots as the Manitoba Moose defeated the Stockton Heat 3-0 in AHL action Saturday afternoon.

Dominic Toninato scored twice for the Moose (13-11-2) while Cole Perfetti finished with a goal and two assists.

Garret Sparks stopped 43 shots for Stockton (10-16-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2021.