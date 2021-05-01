The last two times Dominick Reyes was in the Octagon, he fought for the UFC light heavyweight title. On Saturday, he returns to action against rising prospect Jiri Prochazka in a fight that could put either man squarely in contention for a title opportunity in the near future.

Reyes took then light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to the limit, but lost a razor-thin unanimous decision in their title fight at UFC 247 in February of 2020.

After Jones vacated the belt to move to heavyweight, Reyes was granted a shot at the vacant belt at UFC 253.

He was defeated by Jan Blachowicz via second-round TKO in a one-sided bout that was preceded by a tough camp and a lot of different problems that hindered Reyes’ preparations for the fight.

“It wasn’t an ideal situation all the way around, I changed up camp, it was a short notice fight, my dad was sick, there was a lot going on,” Reyes told TSN. “I had a broken nose going into the fight. Sometimes you gotta do things you don’t want to do and you probably shouldn’t do and you do them anyway and you learn lessons.”

Prior to his two title fight setbacks, Reyes was undefeated, having won the first 12 bouts of his professional career, including a six-fight streak after joining the UFC.

The No. 3-ranked 31-year-old has four stoppages in his six victories in the promotion.

Prochazka enters the bout on an 11-fight winning streak, including a victory in his UFC debut against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251.

The 28-year-old earned a performance of the night bonus for his second-round KO victory on Fight Island last July.

The fifth-ranked light heavyweight has not lost a fight since December of 2015, a defeat that he would go on to avenge four years later.

Two Canadians on Saturday’s card

There are two Canadians that will make the walk to the Octagon during Saturday’s card.

Randa Markos will be trying to get back on the winning track when she faces Luana Pinheiro in a bout that was originally supposed to take place at UFC 260.

The Windsor, Ont., fighter has dropped her last three bouts, suffering defeats to Amanda Ribas, Mackenzie Dern and Kanako Murata.

Markos’ last victory came in 2019 when she defeated Ashley Yoder in Singapore.

Pinheiro will be making her UFC debut, after earning a KO victory on Dana White’s Contender Series. She enters the promotion with an 8-1 overall record.

Edmonton's KB Bhullar will be looking for his first UFC victory when he faces Andreas Michailidis.

The 29-year-old dropped his UFC debut to Tom Breese last October on Fight Island. He holds an 8-1 overall professional record.

Michailidis will also be looking for his first UFC victory after dropping his promotional debut last July on Fight Island.​