Cerrone to fight Gaethje at UFC Fight Night 158 in Vancouver

Donald (Cowboy) Cerrone will face Justin Gaethje in the main event of a UFC televised card in September in Vancouver.

Cerrone (36-12-0 with one no contest) is ranked No. 4 among lightweight contenders while Gaethje (20-2-0) is No. 5. The UFC confirmed the matchup Friday.

The card is set for Sept. 14 at Rogers Arena.

Cerrone is coming off a second-round TKO loss — via a doctor's stoppage — to former interim champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 238 last month. Gaethje beat Edson Barboza and James Vick to snap a two-fight losing streak (Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez).

Toronto light-heavyweight Misha Cirkunov will take on Australian Jim (The Brute) Krute on the undercard.