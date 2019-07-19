45m ago
Cerrone to fight Gaethje at UFC Fight Night 158 in Vancouver
Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone will face Justin Gaethje in the main event at UFC Fight Night 158 in Vancouver. The card is set for September 14, 2019 at Rogers Arena.
The Canadian Press
Donald (Cowboy) Cerrone will face Justin Gaethje in the main event of a UFC televised card in September in Vancouver.
Cerrone (36-12-0 with one no contest) is ranked No. 4 among lightweight contenders while Gaethje (20-2-0) is No. 5. The UFC confirmed the matchup Friday.
The card is set for Sept. 14 at Rogers Arena.
Cerrone is coming off a second-round TKO loss — via a doctor's stoppage — to former interim champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 238 last month. Gaethje beat Edson Barboza and James Vick to snap a two-fight losing streak (Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez).
Toronto light-heavyweight Misha Cirkunov will take on Australian Jim (The Brute) Krute on the undercard.