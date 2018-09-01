The marriage between the Toronto Blue Jays and third baseman Josh Donaldson came to an end Friday night with the club sending him to the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named later. Just prior to the deal, Donaldson told Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun that the injury to his calf that prevented the Jays from trading him sooner was far worse than what was originally reported or announced.

Donaldson said he “completely ruptured” his calf with further injury to another “area outside the calf,” that complicated his recovery.

“[This] season is the worst-case scenario, the worst thing that could have happened,” he said.

Donaldson has not played since May 29 and encountered setbacks during his rehab that kept him out far longer than originally expected. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, it sounds like the Indians will try to have Donaldson treat the next couple of weeks like a rehab assignment in the majors. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti didn’t rule out putting Donaldson on the disabled list in order to get him some minor league game reps, adding that a definitive plan will be worked out soon.

Donaldson didn’t seem like he wanted to rush back into things either.

“I still need to knock a little bit of rust off because the major leagues when you get back up you can get exposed pretty quick. It’s just been one of those things where it’s been very difficult to get back to where I am right now,” Donaldson told Longley.

“He’s done a great job for us. I wish him the best. He did a lot to turn this franchise around,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said following the club’s win in Miami Friday night.

"I think he meant a lot," first baseman Justin Smoak said. "[The] first years he was here, we went to the American League Championship Series. He's a great teammate, a great player. We'll see what happens, but I'm sure I'll talk to him here today or tomorrow. I wish him nothing but the best."

During his time as a Blue Jay, Donaldson produced 116 home runs and a .931 OPS. His best season came in 2015, when he captured the American League Most Valuable Player award, tallying 41 homers and 123 RBI.