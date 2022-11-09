If you haven’t taken notice yet, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to be on your radar.

After showing some promise last season, many wondered if the Cavs could take that next step and become a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference. It appears they’ve made that leap.

With their young talent continuing to develop and the addition of a legit superstar in Donovan Mitchell, they’ll be a tough matchup all season long. Let’s break it down, while including a parlay on FanDuel for tonight’s game against the Kings.

Cavs Growth

The Cavaliers are the only team this season to rank top-five in offensive and defensive rating. That’s a recipe for success.

They’re holding opponents to just 105.4 points per game, but their dominance on defence isn’t a shock – they were a top-five defensive team last season.

Where they’ve really grown is on offense. They’re averaging 116.3 points per game, nearly a nine-point jump from last season. They’re second in three-point percentage and have the ninth most points off of turnovers. This team can beat you in so many ways.

The Cavs lead the way with an 8-2 record against the spread this season, so if you’ve been betting on them, kudos to you.

The Donovan Mitchell Effect

We all knew Donovan Mitchell was great, but he seems to have kicked it into another gear with his new squad and it’s paying off in a big way.

His 31.2 points per game ranks fifth in the NBA, more than a five-point increase from last season. The three-time All Star is also posting career-high’s in field goal percentage (50.5 per cent), three-point percentage (45.1) and assists (6.0).

Mitchell’s shot selection has seemingly improved, and he’s letting the game come to him. His usage rate is lowest it’s been since his rookie season (30.8 per cent), yet his numbers are up across the board.

In a league where stars can sway the balance of power so much, Mitchell’s impact and leadership has already proven to be valuable.

The Matchup Tonight

To the surprise of no one, the Sacramento Kings are bad. Again.

It’s been 16 long years since they last made the playoffs. That’s an NBA record. At 3-6, they currently sit 13th in the West and they'll have to turn things around quickly if they hope to end the drought.

Luckily for Mitchell bettors, the Kings are allowing the sixth-most points to shooting guards this year (24.8 PPG). Darius Garland’s return to the lineup hasn’t affected Mitchell’s scoring that much - he’s averaging 29.3 points over his last three games.

Mitchell also has a great track record against the Kings. He’s averaged 27.7 points per game against them in his career – his second-highest scoring average against any team. He’s hit 25+ points in five straight meetings, and I like that trend to continue tonight.

The Play:

Cavs ML

Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points

+114

With Mitchell running hot and the Cavs showing no signs of slowing down, here’s a two-leg parlay to consider for tonight. Mitchell has hit 25+ points in all but one game this season, and Cleveland is simply the better team. Let’s cash in.