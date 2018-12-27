Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson is dealing with a concussion and will miss this weekend's back-to-back games, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Thursday.

Anderson was pulled from last Friday's start against the New Jersey Devils shortly after a collision with forward Miles Wood and was forced to miss Saturday's loss against the Washington Capitals due to an upper-body injury.

Anderson is 14-13-3 for the Senators this season with a .905 save percetange and a 3.58 GAA.

The team recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Thursday. Hogberg, 24, is 3-3 in the AHL this season with a .916 save percentage and a 2.32 goals-against average.

Mike McKenna started in place of Anderson on Saturday, allowing four goals on 33 shots in the 4-0 loss. He is 1-3-1 with the Senators this season, posting a .902 save percentage and a 3.79 goals-against average.

Dorion also announced Thursday that defenceman Justin Falk will miss the team's next two contests after also sustaining a concussion. The 30-year-old has no points in 10 games with the Senators this season.

The Senators visit the New York Islanders on Friday before returning home to host the Washington Capitals on Saturday.