The Ottawa Senators have officially ruled out rookie Brady Tkachuk for the team's season opener on Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion revealed Wednesday that Tkachuk, the fourth overall pick in June's draft, is dealing with a mild groin strain.

Head coach Guy Boucher said the team is hopeful Tkachuk will be able to play Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but noted the team won't rush the young winger.

"It's nothing serious, it's a nagging little injury and we want to be cautious with it," Dorion told reporters on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old had one goal and one assist with an even rating in four preseason games with the team.

The team's lines at Wednesday's practice were as follows:

Dzingel-Duchene-Ryan

White-Smith-Stone

Formenton-Tierney-Boedker

McCormick-Pyatt-Paarjarvi

D

Chabot-Wideman

Borowiecki-Ceci

Harpur/Lajoie-DeMelo