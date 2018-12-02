Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos defeated Tai Tuivasa in the second round Saturday at UFC Fight Night 142 in Adelaide, Australia.

Dos Santos moves to 20-5 with the victory, while Tuivasa drops to 8-2.

The finish came at the 2:40 mark when Dos Santos got the knockdown and scored several blows before the fight was called by referee Herb Dean.

Following the fight, Dos Santos called for a rematch against Alistair Overeem, who knocked him out in December of 2015.