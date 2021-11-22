Doug Jones has died, the Major League Baseball Players' Association confirmed on Monday.

The five-time All-Star closer was 64.

Former teammate Greg Swindell tweeted earlier on Monday that Jones had died due to complications from COVID-19.

A native of Covina, CA, Jones made 846 appearances over 16 big-league seasons from 1982 to 2000 with the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics.

Jones hit the 30-save plateau on five occasions with his best performance coming in the 1990 season with Cleveland when he recorded 43 saves.

Jones's 303 saves are 29th all-time. 