Doug Jones has died, the Major League Baseball Players' Association confirmed on Monday.

The five-time All-Star closer was 64.

Doug Jones made five All-Star teams and saved 303 games through a combination of resourcefulness and a competitive spirit. He left his mark with seven teams over 16 seasons. The Players Association extends its sympathies to Doug’s family and his many fans and friends in the game. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) November 22, 2021

Former teammate Greg Swindell tweeted earlier on Monday that Jones had died due to complications from COVID-19.

Sad to tweet, that a long time friend, teammate, husband father grandfather and one hell of a pitcher Doug Jones has passed from complications from COVID.

RIP JONSEY. Please keep the family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/4hoWRjYt0e — greg swindell (@GregSwindell) November 22, 2021

A native of Covina, CA, Jones made 846 appearances over 16 big-league seasons from 1982 to 2000 with the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics.

Jones hit the 30-save plateau on five occasions with his best performance coming in the 1990 season with Cleveland when he recorded 43 saves.

Jones's 303 saves are 29th all-time.