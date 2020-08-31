Marrone on releasing Fournette: 'We couldn't get anything'

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Monday the team was not offered any sort of return for Leonard Fournette on the trade market before electing to release the running back.

"We couldn't get anything, a fifth, a sixth, anything," Marrone said on a Zoom call with media members.

Fournette, selected fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, was reportedly made available during the off-season after Jacksonville declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

The 25-year-old running back is coming off a career year, topping 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 15 games last season, carrying 265 times for 1,152 yards and catching 76 passes for 522 yards.

The former LSU star has 2,631 yards rushing, 1,009 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns in three seasons in the NFL.

Marrone disputed the notion that the Jaguars, who traded disgruntled pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for two draft picks on Sunday, are tanking this season for a top draft pick.

"If that happens, I'm not going to be here," Marrone said Monday.