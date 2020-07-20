Montoyo: It's a lot better to play in Toronto, but it's not going to happen

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key player in the United States fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Washington Nationals' Opening Day game against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

"The Washington Nationals are thrilled to announce that Nats super-fan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has accepted our invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day, Thursday, July 23," the team said in a statement. "Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title."

The 2020 MLB was slated to start in April, but never got underway due to the virus.