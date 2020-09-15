2h ago
DraftCentre: Which blueliner should the Leafs select with the No. 15 pick?
With the 2020 NHL Draft looming Oct. 6, TSN Hockey is providing daily draft primers on each of the seven Canadian clubs. We continue with the Toronto Maple Leafs. As part of our coverage, polls focusing on each team’s first round picks will be posted in advance of team primers. Today’s question is on which defenceman should Toronto choose with its No. 15 overall pick.
TSN.ca Staff
Button updates his Mock Draft, explains who Leafs might take at No. 15
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button identifies Toronto’s primary need as right defencemen.
The last time Toronto drafted a right rearguard who became a bonafide NHLer was Luke Schenn in 2008 (No. 5). Timothy Liljegren was picked in 2017 (No. 17), but has yet to establish himself as a major leaguer.
Which of the following group of defencemen – all from the Canadian Hockey League – would you select for the Leafs at No. 15?
TSN Hockey Poll
Who should the Leafs select with the No. 15 pick in the 2020 Draft?