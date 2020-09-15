DraftCentre: Which blueliner should the Leafs select with the No. 15 pick?

Button updates his Mock Draft, explains who Leafs might take at No. 15

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button identifies Toronto’s primary need as right defencemen.

The last time Toronto drafted a right rearguard who became a bonafide NHLer was Luke Schenn in 2008 (No. 5). Timothy Liljegren was picked in 2017 (No. 17), but has yet to establish himself as a major leaguer.

Which of the following group of defencemen – all from the Canadian Hockey League – would you select for the Leafs at No. 15?