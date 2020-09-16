DraftCentre: Who should the Winnipeg Jets select with the No. 10 pick?

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button identifies Winnipeg’s primary needs entering the 2020 draft as a top two centre and defencemen with size.

The Jets have already invested two first round picks on centres, trading firsts to get Paul Stastny (2018) and Kevin Hayes (2019) as rentals to fill the No. 2 hole. Winnipeg needs a long-term solution.

Which centre from this group of four players projected to be available would you select for Winnipeg at No. 10?

