1h ago
DraftCentre: Who should the Winnipeg Jets select with the No. 10 pick?
With the 2020 NHL Draft looming Oct. 6, TSN Hockey is providing daily draft primers on each of the seven Canadian clubs. We continue with the Winnipeg Jets. As part of our coverage, polls focusing on each team’s first round picks will be posted in advance of team primers. Today’s question is on which defenceman should Winnipeg choose with its No. 10 overall pick.
TSN.ca Staff
Trade Bait: Any chance the Jets deal Laine?
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button identifies Winnipeg’s primary needs entering the 2020 draft as a top two centre and defencemen with size.
The Jets have already invested two first round picks on centres, trading firsts to get Paul Stastny (2018) and Kevin Hayes (2019) as rentals to fill the No. 2 hole. Winnipeg needs a long-term solution.
Which centre from this group of four players projected to be available would you select for Winnipeg at No. 10?
TSN Hockey Poll
Who should the Jets select with the No. 10 pick in the 2020 Draft?