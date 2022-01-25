The Ottawa Senators have ruled out forwards Drake Batherson (lower body) and Dylan Gambrell (upper body) for the remainder of Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Both Batherson and Gambrell were injured in the first period of the contest at Canadian Tire Centre.

Batherson played 5:38 and left the game after a collision with goaltender Aaron Dell as he attempted to skate around the net.

The 23-year-old crashed into the boards and needed help down the tunnel.

Senators forward Tyler Ennis was not happy with Dell's actions on the play that injured his teammate.

"I thought that play on Batherson was pretty dirty, the goalie looked like he threw his shoulder into Batherson”

Gambrell registered 3:05 of ice time in the opening frame.