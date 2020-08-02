Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula has been suspended one game for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis, NHL Player Safety announced Sunday afternoon.

It was announced Saturday night that Caggiula would have a hearing on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the second period of the Blackhawks' 6-4 victory over the Oilers, Caggiula hit Ennis just after he shot the puck out of play.

Ennis received a delay of game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass, Caggiula was not penalized for the hit.

The 30-year-old left the game, but returned to finish the third period.