LONDON — An unexpected but burgeoning title challenge for Manchester United has fallen apart in just a few weeks.

A 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday was drab but consequential.

It was the fifth time United has been held in the nine Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went top 47 days earlier.

No wonder Solskjaer downplayed the elevated status, even after the Jan. 12 victory over Burnley gave United a glimmer of hope of ending an eight-year title drought.

With only three wins since then, United has allowed Manchester City to take control. Little wonder when City is showing the attacking strength completely lacking in United's display at Stamford Bridge.

“We were both quite sort of safe,” United defender Luke Shaw said. “I don’t think we created too many chances. So a bit disappointed with that. We needed to win because obviously the gap’s getting bigger.”

United does remain second in the standings, but City has now been able to extend its lead to 12 points after beating West Ham on Saturday.

It is fourth-place West Ham in Chelsea's sights. Drawing a blank in a drab encounter against United kept Chelsea unbeaten in the two months under Thomas Tuchel but the west London club remained a point behind West Ham in the pursuit of Champions League qualification.

Man United wants to be achieving more than just top-four finishes but its record against the biggest six teams has been dismal. Not a single goal has been scored all season by United from open play in the league against City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and, of course, Chelsea.

“We are not scoring enough,” Solskjaer said. “The next step for this team is to win these games.”

United was left grumbling about the refereeing at Chelsea after not being awarded a penalty in the first half for Callum Hudson-Odoi

“I am a bit concerned we don't get them penalties after the noise about us getting those penalties,” Solskjaer said, "Maybe managers’ comments are influencing referees.”

Shaw went much further with a claim about what referee Stuart Attwell told United captain Harry Maguire.

“I heard the ref say to H, ‘If I give a pen it’s going to cause a lot of talk after,’" Shaw said. “H was told it was a pen by VAR, but I’m not going to moan.”

Tuchel pointed out that United striker Mason Greenwood had actually handled the ball.

“You see this one second on the iPad and I see it on the field live,” Tuchel said. "I don’t understand why he needs to check it, but I’m glad it’s not a penalty because it would have been even worse.

“It was a high quality game between two very strong teams. We suffered in some minutes in the first half, but overall it was a very even game and I thought we were closer to win it. Performance-wise I am very satisfied.”

