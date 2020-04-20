Despite yet another first place finish last season, many wondered if it was going to be the swan song of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty.

As it turns out, there was that same feeling within the team, too.

With superstar Kevin Durant rumoured to be considering a move out of Golden State throughout last season, Draymond Green told The Undefeated Durant’s one-year deal acted as an elephant in the room.

"And so that was kind of the elephant in the room and although [head coach] Steve [Kerr] would kind of hit on let’s just enjoy this year for what it is because we don’t know what next year holds, it didn’t necessarily carry the same weight because what should have happened was Kevin coming out and saying ‘Hey man. This is it. So let’s do this.’ Or ‘This isn’t it,’" Green said.

"But you can’t just leave the elephant in the room and because what happened was the questions came to us every day. Every time Klay [Thompson] and I spoke to the media Klay and I were asked about our contract and it was strictly due to Kevin."

Thompson was also on an expiring contract but re-signed with the team in the off-season. Green is set to be a free agent after this season.

The former Michigan State Spartan also said Durant’s vague answers to questions about his future didn’t help things.

"Klay was saying I want to be a Warrior forever, like I want to be here, we started this thing, this is where I want to be. I’m saying I want to be here for my career. We started this, we built this, I want to finish my career here with the guys I started it with. And then you kind of had Kevin like ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do next year. And it doesn’t matter.’ But it does matter because you’re not the only person that has to answer that question."

Despite multiple reports from throughout last season linking him to the New York Knicks, Durant signed a four-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets that includes a player option in the final season in 2022-23. He has not played this year after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon during Game 5 of their eventual NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Despite the falling out, Durant’s tenure in Golden State was wildly successful, helping the team win two championships in his three seasons in the Bay Area.

Injuries to Thompson and superstar Steph Curry combined with Durant's departure has the Warriors sitting dead last in the NBA with a record of 15-50 at the time of the NBA pausing it's season on March 11.