4h ago
Dreger: Belief is Muzzin has extension in place
The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with defenceman Jake Muzzin, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports. "I believe there's an agreement in place for Jake Muzzin to extend with the Toronto Maple Leafs (at) four years just over $5.5 million (per year)," Dreger said Thursday on Insider Trading.
TSN.ca Staff
"I believe there's an agreement in place for Jake Muzzin to extend with the Toronto Maple Leafs [at] four years just over $5.5 million [per year]," Dreger said Thursday on Insider Trading. "I believe it's a heavily front-loaded contract extension for Jake Muzzin. It will have some variety of forms of trade protection. Now, because of the tagging issues – the salary cap complications the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to wrestle with, I don't believe that the Maple Leafs will announce are going to announce anything until perhaps later this month or early in March."
Muzzin is currently scheduled to become a free agent in July and carries a $4 million cap hit this season, the last of a five-year deal signed with Los Angeles in 2014. The extension would make Muzzin the Maple Leafs' highest-paid defenceman next season, coming in ahead of Morgan Rielly, who carries a $5 million cap hit through 2021-22.
The 30-year-old has four goals and 18 points 50 games with the Maple Leafs this season while averaging 21:40 of ice time per game.
The Maple Leafs acquired Muzzin, a Stanley Cup winner in 2014, from the Los Angeles Kings for Carl Grundstrom, Sean Durzi and a 2019 first-round pick on Jan. 28, 2019.