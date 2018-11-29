Chuck Fletcher has emerged as the heavy favourite to become the next general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia Flyers president Paul Holmgren met with Fletcher on Thursday and TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports it "sounds like" the job is Fletcher's to lose.

The New Jersey Devils granted the Flyers permission to speak to Fletcher on Wednesday, two days after the Flyers fired general manager Ron Hextall.

Fletcher, 51, is the Devils’ senior advisor to the general manager/hockey operations, a position he was named to in June shortly after being let go by the Minnesota Wild.

He spent nine seasons as general manager of the Wild, constructing a team that reached the playoffs in six consecutive seasons.