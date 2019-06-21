Much like their negotiations with Auston Matthews, length of contract is a huge sticking point between the Toronto Maple Leafs and pending restricted free agent forward Mitch Marner, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

According to Dreger, Marner is not interested in a maximum-term contract and remains committed to visiting with teams next week if there is no agreement in place with the Leafs. Pending restricted free agents are permitted to meet with prospective teams after midnight on June 26.

As far as the discussions between Marner and the team that drafted him fourth overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, Dreger believes that the parameters of an extension have been discussed, but a dollar figure of $11 million or more has not been part of the conversation.

Matthews signed a five-year, $58.17 million contract extension with the Leafs in February that will keep him with the team through the 2023-24 season.

Marner appeared in all 82 regular-season games with the Leafs in 2018-19 and posted career highs with 26 goals and 68 assists.