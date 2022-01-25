Released by Bombers, Desjarlais to sign with Pats

A day after general manager Kyle Walters confirmed his exit was likely, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers officially released Drew Desjarlais on Tuesday.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports the 24-year-old offensive lineman is signing a futures deal with the New England Patriots.

A native of Belle River, Ont., Desjarlais was the fourth overall pick of the 2019 CFL Draft out of Windsor. He was named a CFL West All-Star in his rookie season in 2019 and again this past season, winning the Grey Cup in both years.

Desjarlais appeared in 32 games across two seasons for the Bombers.

On Monday, Walters said that Desjarlais had workouts scheduled with approximately a dozen NFL teams and was expected to sign with one of them.