Former Edmonton Eskimos defensive lineman Kendal Vickers is expected to sign a futures deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, pending a physical, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Vickers, 24, played 18 games for the Eskimos last season, finishing with 12 tackles and two sacks.

By signing a futures deal, the American can join the Raiders roster once it expands from 53 to 90 players for the off-season on the first day of the NFL's 2020 business year on March 18.

He joins CFL all-star running back William Stanback as players to sign futures deals with the Raiders this year.

