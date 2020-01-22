57m ago
DT Vickers to sign futures deal with Raiders
Former Edmonton Eskimos defensive lineman Kendal Vickers is expected to sign a futures deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, pending a physical, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
Vickers, 24, played 18 games for the Eskimos last season, finishing with 12 tackles and two sacks.
By signing a futures deal, the American can join the Raiders roster once it expands from 53 to 90 players for the off-season on the first day of the NFL's 2020 business year on March 18.
He joins CFL all-star running back William Stanback as players to sign futures deals with the Raiders this year.
