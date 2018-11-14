The Anaheim Ducks announced on Wednesday that defenceman Cam Fowler will have surgery later this week after he was hit in the face by a puck.

The team tweeted, "a CT scan revealed a complex right facial fracture involving the orbital bone, cheekbone and upper jaw bone," after he was injured on Monday night against Nashville.

The Ducks said the surgery will be performed on Friday, and Fowler's absence will be determined after the procedure is done.

The 26-year-old veteran is in his ninth NHL season, all with Anaheim. He has three goals and seven assists in 19 games this season.