It appears William Nylander could soon be the final restricted free agent on the market.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the Anaheim Ducks have made progress on a deal with forward Nick Ritchie and if all goes well, could have a three-year bridge deal signed in the near future.

"The situation with Nick Ritchie and the Anaheim Ducks has been really from the get go a frigid process. But it looks like it’s starting to thaw," McKenzie said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "Now the deal is not done, but it does look like it’s warmed up considerably to the point where there is a real possibility this could be done in the next number of days, so long as there are no further hiccups. There’s obviously been a breakthrough of sorts.

"It’s expected to be a three-year deal for Nick Ritchie, assuming it gets consummated here in the next day or two."

Ritchie and Nylander are the final two unsigned restricted free agents from the off-season.

The Ducks forward, who was selected two picks after Nylander in the 2014 draft, had 10 goals and 27 points in 76 games last season. He had had 11 goals and 28 points in 77 games in in 2016-17.

Once signed, the Ducks would have to make a roster move in order to add Ritchie, as the team currently has 23 players on the NHL lineup and just $13,244 in cap space, according to CapFriendly.